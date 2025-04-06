Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.45 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 5.4 %

BRBR stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

