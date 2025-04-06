Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Primerica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $248.16 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

