Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SouthState by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.