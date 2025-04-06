Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

