Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 384,323 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

