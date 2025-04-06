Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,041 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $83.62 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

