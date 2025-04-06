Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,337 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,953.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.