Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 144 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 176,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.17 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

