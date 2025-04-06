Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,957 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.