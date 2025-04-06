Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 153.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFR

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.