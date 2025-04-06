Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CDP stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.92.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.