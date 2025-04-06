Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.5 %

ZION opened at $41.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.