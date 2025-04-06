Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 673 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $370.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.32. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.38 and its 200 day moving average is $275.20.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.