PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.57 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 20789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYS. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

