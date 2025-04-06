Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,403,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 3.6 %

POR stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

