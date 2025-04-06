Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Privia Health Group worth $223,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Macquarie initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

