Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.59 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 745361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after buying an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

