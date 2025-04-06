Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 9,797 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

