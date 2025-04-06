Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 124,776 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 124,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 263.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 67,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $5.78 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.