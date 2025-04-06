Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $288,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $31.37 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

