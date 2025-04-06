Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Gentherm by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

