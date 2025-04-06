Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,354.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 742,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.13 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.