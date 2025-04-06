Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

WGO stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $71.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

