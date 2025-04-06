Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Down 2.4 %

Maximus stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

