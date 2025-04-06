Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 780.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316,515 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

