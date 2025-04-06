Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in SJW Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SJW opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. SJW Group has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

