Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TTEC by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $4.06 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

