Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 16.6 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.