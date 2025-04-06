Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree by 26.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 201.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 179,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WisdomTree by 589.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 249,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 213,086 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE WT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

