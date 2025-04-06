Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

