Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

