Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,303 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,214,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

