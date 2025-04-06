Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.86 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.11.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

