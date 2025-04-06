Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,214 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

