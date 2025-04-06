Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 976,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Ingles Markets by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 159,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.