Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.87 million, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

