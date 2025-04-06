Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 608.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTS

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.