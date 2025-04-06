PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PVH by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,096,000 after buying an additional 304,973 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in PVH by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

