Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.67 and last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 18087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

