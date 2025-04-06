QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 64,992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,039,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after buying an additional 1,979,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QXO by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 737,192 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Up 1.3 %

QXO stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $290.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

