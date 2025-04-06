Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $705,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Western Union by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Union by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

