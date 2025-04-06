Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 7.9 %

JHG opened at $30.18 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

