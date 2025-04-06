Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

