Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,331 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

