RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $88,184,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $71,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,520,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after buying an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE RBC opened at $308.85 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $241.43 and a 1-year high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

