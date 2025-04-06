Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $7,352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $264.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

