RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $410.00.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.81.

NYSE:RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

