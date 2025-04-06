RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $450.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

