RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.81.

RH stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.35. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

