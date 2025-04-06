RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. RH’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.